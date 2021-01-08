The Gnostic heresy’s political successors

First, they
are all essentially apostate
projects, enterprises that have arisen in the midst of Christian civilization
with the aim of supplanting it. And they
could have arisen only within the Christian context, because, second, these
projects are all heretical in the
broad sense of that term. That is to say,
they are all founded on some idea inherited from Christianity (the dignity of
the individual, human equality, a law-governed universe, a final consummation, etc.)
but removed from the theological framework that originally gave it meaning, and
radically distorted in the process.
As an
essentially apostate and heretical phenomenon, modernity is also an Oedipal phenomenon. Its series of grand, mad schemes amount to
the West fitfully seeking – now this way, now that – finally to free itself
from the authority of its heavenly Father and to defile the doctrine of its ecclesiastical
Mother. And in the process, the would-be
parricides always make themselves over into parodies – remolding the world in
their image, suppressing dissent, and otherwise acting precisely like the
oppressive God and Church that haunt their imaginations.
Eric
Voegelin (1901-1985) was among the most important thinkers to analyze modernity
under the category of heresy, and the specific heresy he regarded as the key to
the analysis was Gnosticism. The Gnostic heresy is one that has recurred
many times in the long history of the Church, under various guises –
Marcionism, Manicheanism, Paulicianism, Albigensianism, Catharism, and so
on. Like Hilaire
Belloc, Voegelin regarded Puritanism as a more recent riff on the
same basic mindset. And he argued that modern
ideologies like communism, National Socialism, progressivism, and scientism are
all essentially secularized versions of Gnosticism. Voegelin’s best-known statement of this
thesis appears in The
New Science of Politics, though he revisited and expanded upon
it in later
work.
Now, what
Voegelin saw in these ideologies is manifestly present in Critical Race Theory
and the rest of the “woke” insanity now spreading like a cancer through the
body politic. But it is also to be found
in certain tendencies coming from the opposite political direction, such as the
lunatic QAnon theory. Voegelin’s
analysis is thus as relevant to understanding the present moment as it was to
understanding the mid-twentieth-century totalitarianisms that originally
inspired it. It reveals to us the true
nature of the insurgency that is working to take over the Left, and will do so
if more sober liberals do not act decisively to check its influence. But it also serves as a grave warning to the
Right firmly to resist any temptation to respond to left-wing Gnosticism with a
right-wing counter-Gnosticism.
Notes of the Gnostic mindset
The Gnostic
mentality – considered at a high level of abstraction that leaves out the many
differences between the various specific Gnosticizing movements that have
arisen over the centuries – can be characterized in terms of tendencies like
the following:
First, it
sees evil as all-pervasive and nearly omnipotent, absolutely permeating the
established order of things. You might
wonder how this differs from the Christian doctrine of original sin. It differs radically. Christianity teaches the basic goodness of the created order. It teaches that human beings have a natural
capacity for knowledge and practice of the good – the idea of natural law. It teaches that basic social institutions
like the family and the state are grounded in the natural law, and are
therefore good. To be sure, it also
teaches that original sin has massively damaged our moral capacities and social
life. But it has not obliterated the
good that is in them. And its damage has
been mitigated by special divine revelation since the beginning of the human
race, as recorded in scripture. The
Gnostic mindset takes a much darker view.
The original Gnostic movements regarded the material world as
essentially evil. They saw marriage and family as evil. They regarded the God of the Old Testament as
the malign creator and ruler of the present sinister order of things. The Gnostic mentality is thus one of radical alienation from the created
order. It sees that order as something
to be destroyed or escaped from rather than redeemed.
Second, the
Gnostic mentality holds that only an elect who have received a special gnosis or “knowledge” from a Gnostic
sage can see through the illusory appearances of things to the reality of the
incorrigible evil of this world. You
might wonder how this differs from Christian appeal to special divine
revelation. Once again, the difference
is radical. Christian teaching is
essentially exoteric. Christianity holds, first, that at least the
basic truths of natural law and natural theology are available in principle to
everyone and at any time, just by using their natural rational powers. Second, it holds also that even special
divine revelation is publicly available to all, and backed by evidence that
anyone can examine, viz. the evidence that a prophet claiming a revelation has
performed genuine miracles. Gnostic
teaching, by contrast, is esoteric. It holds that the truth cannot be known from the appearances of things or from any official
sources, but has been passed along “under the radar” and is accessible only to
the initiated. The Gnostic epistemology
is what today would be called a “hermeneutics of suspicion.”
Third, the
Gnostic mindset sees reality in starkly Manichean terms, as a twilight struggle
between the sinister forces that rule this evil world and those who have been “purified”
of it and armed with gnosis. Once again, you might think this differs
little from Christian teaching, but once again you’d be wrong. Christian doctrine holds that natural reason
and natural law provide common ground by which the Christian and the unbeliever
can debate their differences and cooperate in pursuing common ends. And it holds that the righteous and the
wicked – the wheat and the tares – will in any event always be intermingled in
this life, to be separated only at the Last Judgment. The Gnostic mindset is not interested in such
common ground or tolerant of such differences.
Fourth, the
Gnostic lives in what Voegelin calls a “dream world.” This is inevitable given the subjectivism and
irrationality entailed by the Gnostic’s esotericism, and the paranoia entailed by
his Manicheanism. The Gnostic sees the
manifestation of evil forces everywhere.
He inverts common sense and everyday morality, seeing these as
reflective of the evil order of things and the sinister forces behind it. Nothing that happens is taken to falsify his
beliefs, because any bad effects are interpreted as merely further
manifestations of the evil forces, rather than reflecting any defect in the
Gnostic’s belief system. Voegelin
writes:
The gap between intended and real
effect will be imputed not to the Gnostic immorality of ignoring the structure
of reality but to the immorality of some other person or society that does not
behave as it should behave according to the dream conception of cause and
effect. (The New Science of Politics, pp. 169-70)
Fifth,
Gnostic moral practice veers between the extremes of puritanism and libertinism. Initially this might seem puzzling, but it
makes perfect sense given the Gnostic’s other commitments. On the one hand, given the Gnostic hatred of
the created order and of conventional moral and social life, what the normal
person takes to be permissible or even necessary to ordinary life is prissily
condemned. Hence, Gnostic heretical
movements over the centuries famously emphasized vegetarianism, pacifism, the
purported evil of capital punishment, and similarly utopian attitudes, pitting the
“mercy” of a Gnosticized interpretation of Jesus against what they regarded as
the sinister Old Testament God of justice.
On the other hand, since the material world is taken by the Gnostic to
have no value, nothing that happens within it ultimately matters, and the most
licentious behavior can be excused. Hence,
sexual immorality was often tolerated in practice – as long as it was not
associated with marriage and procreation, which would tie us to the ordinary material
and social order.
Sixth, the
Gnostic posits a final victory of the “pure” over the evil forces that govern
everyday reality. For Gnostic heretical
movements of the past, this entailed an ultimate release from the material
world. But the modern political
successors of Gnosticism tend to be materialist, seeing no hope for a life
beyond this one. Here is where Voegelin
sees the greatest difference between ancient and modern forms of
Gnosticism. As Voegelin famously put it,
modern forms of Gnosticism “immanentize the eschaton” – that is to say, they
relocate the final victory of the righteous in this world rather than the next, and look forward to a heaven on
earth.
Modern Gnosticisms
The many
variations on the Gnostic heresy that arose in the ancient and medieval worlds
did so in a context where the reality of the supernatural was taken for
granted. The influence of classical
philosophical traditions like Neo-Platonism and the dominance of the Church
made this reflexive supernaturalism possible.
But the Enlightenment radically changed the basic cultural situation,
breaking the power of the Church over Western civilization and putting Western
philosophy and intellectual life in general on a trajectory toward
naturalism.
Voegelin’s
deep insight is that this by no means destroyed the Gnostic mindset, but merely
transformed it. Gnosticism didn’t
disappear with the decline of supernaturalism; instead, it adapted to the new
cultural situation by naturalizing itself.
“Immanentizing the eschaton” is the most obvious adaptation, but all the
other elements of the Gnostic mindset were also transformed in various ways in
the different modern forms of Gnosticism.
Hence,
consider Marxism from the point of view of Voegelin’s analysis. Here the all-pervasive and near omnipotent
evil that the Gnostic sees in the world becomes capitalism and the bourgeois
power that it sustains. This power is
taken to permeate every aspect of life, on the Marxist analysis, insofar as the
legal, moral, religious and general cultural “superstructure” of society are
all held to reflect the capitalist economic “base.” Everyday moral assumptions are mere
ideologies that mask the interests of bourgeois power, religion is a mere
opiate to reconcile the oppressed to that power, and so on. Marxist theory is the gnosis that reveals this dark and hidden truth about the world, and
Marx, Engels, Lenin and Co. play the role that Gnostic sages like Valentinus,
Marcion, and Mani did in the Gnosticisms of the past. The Manichean roles of the forces of darkness
and of light are played by the bourgeois oppressor on the one hand, and the proletariat
and its intellectual vanguard on the other.
The Marxist
position is made as subjectivist and unfalsifiable as that of earlier Gnostics
to the extent that criticism of the Marxist analysis is dismissed as an
ideological mask for bourgeois power, and the critics are tarred as “objective
allies” of that power (even when they happen to be left-wing themselves). The paradoxical puritan/libertine dynamic is
evident in the moralistic rejection of bourgeois moral norms. The final victory over evil – the
“immanentized eschaton” – is the realization of communism, in which
exploitation will disappear, alienation will be overcome, the state will wither
away, and liberated man will (as Marx famously put it) “hunt in the morning, fish
in the afternoon, rear cattle in the evening, [and] criticize after dinner.”
Or consider
the analysis of Nazism as a kind of Gnosticism.
Here it is the Jews who are cast in the role of omnipotent villain, portrayed
in Nazi propaganda as the puppet masters behind capitalist exploitation and
communist oppression alike, and as alien and subhuman parasites who subvert the
health and moral order of the German nation.
The gnosis that claims to
reveal this is the teaching of the Führer.
The Führer and the Aryan people he leads on the one hand, and the Jews
and their allies on the other, play the familiar Manichean roles. The cultural relativism of Nazi ideology
gives it an essentially subjectivist and irrationalist character. The libertine/puritan dynamic finds
expression in the Nazi’s contempt for ordinary notions of justice and rights on
the one hand, and an austere ethos of self-sacrifice for the German Volk on the other. (See Claudia Koonz’s book The
Nazi Conscience for an illuminating account of Nazi
pseudo-moralism.) The Nazis’ own
depraved “immanentized eschaton” involved the “Final Solution” and the
“Thousand Year Reich.”
Woke Gnosticism
Critical
Race Theory (CRT) is in exactly the same mold. The difference is that, unlike Marxism and
Nazism, it has not (yet?) been implemented as a political program. But the ravings of an Ibram Kendi or Robin
DiAngelo manifest the same paranoia, irrationalism, and Manichean fanaticism as
any other form of Gnosticism. And CRT’s
violent implications have already been seen on the streets of Washington,
Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Kenosha, and other American cities during
the summer of 2020 – an echo of Gnostic mobs of the past (SA Brownshirts, Young
Maoists, and the like) and a foretaste of things to come.
For CRT, the
all-pervasive and near omnipotent source of evil in the world is the “racist
power” of “white supremacy,” “white privilege,” and indeed “whiteness” itself. This racism is “systemic” in a
Foucauldian sense – it percolates down, in capillary fashion, into
every nook and cranny of society and the unconscious assumptions of every
citizen. It is especially manifest in all
“inequities,” which result from the “implicit biases” lurking even in people
who think of themselves as free of racism.
And it is to be found even in the most seemingly innocuous of offenses,
which are in reality “micro-aggressions.”
Even self-consciously “anti-racist” CRT adepts themselves are not free of racism, but must constantly engage in a
Maoist-style self-critical struggle to root out and confess ever deeper and
unexamined racist assumptions.
In CRT, this
imagined totalitarian “white supremacy” plays the role that the God of the Old
Testament does in the original forms of Gnosticism, that the bourgeois does in
Marxist theory, and that the Jews play in Nazi mythology. It is the devil figure on which every
misfortune can be blamed and to which every hatred and resentment can be directed,
the bogeyman lurking under every bed and in every shadowy corner, waiting to
terrorize. Indeed, as critics of CRT point
out, if you take a work of Critical Race Theory and replace terms like
“whiteness” and “white supremacy” with “Jewishness” and “Jewry,” the result
reads chillingly like a work of Nazi propaganda.
Other forms
of woke Gnosticism have their own bogeymen – “patriarchy,” “heteronormativity,”
etc. – which, like “whiteness,” are abstractions spoken of as if they were
concrete demonic powers. And just when
you thought you’d heard of every kind of “oppression” imaginable, the Critical
Theorists come along with the notion of “intersectionality,” by which ever more
exotic forms can be fantasized into being.
For example, if you are a transgender lesbian woman of color, you suffer
a special kind of oppression – one
defined by the “intersection” of oppressions suffered by each of the groups to
which you belong – that is different from the kind suffered by (say) a gay immigrant
with disabilities. (Wokesters don’t play
the victim card; they play a whole 52 card deck.)
The gnosis that purportedly reveals all of
this suffocating oppression is to be found in the writings of gurus like Kendi
and DiAngelo, whose main difference from the likes of Marcion and Mani is the
size of their royalty checks. Their books
are almost entirely free of any actual argumentation. There is, instead, page after tedious page of
sheer tendentious and question-begging assertion, with all disagreement
preemptively dismissed a priori as
“racist,” the expression of “white fragility,” and so on. CRT claims are textbook examples of Popperian
unfalsifiability: Everything is interpreted as evidence for them, and nothing is
permitted to count as evidence against them.
Of course, there
really is racism in the world, just as capitalists really do sometimes exploit
their workers. And such racism ought
indeed to be condemned. Naturally,
CRT authors do cite some actual examples of racism. But that racists exist comes nowhere close to
establishing the entire paranoid CRT worldview, any more than the existence of
exploitative capitalists suffices to establish the truth of Marxism.
It is no
accident that CRT adepts think of themselves as “woke.” For it is not rational argumentation that
compels them but a kind of conversion experience, and Kendi, DiAngelo, et al.
are essentially Gnostic preachers rather than philosophers or social scientists. Their reliance on inflammatory rhetoric,
preemptive dismissal of all criticism as racist, and insistence on putting the
most sinister imaginable interpretation on every aspect of social life, create
a “dream world” of exactly the kind Voegelin describes. As Greg Lukianoff has noted,
“wokeness” inculcates distorting and paranoid habits of thought of precisely
the sort that Cognitive Behavioral therapists warn their patients to avoid.
The Gnostic
libertine/puritan dynamic manifests in the shrill condemnation of traditional
institutions and morals as oppressively “racist,” “sexist,” “homophobic,” etc.
– which gives license both to violate existing norms in the name of “social
justice,” and self-righteously to condemn and “cancel” anyone who objects. The Manichean element is manifest in Kendi’s
notorious insistence that there is no “non-racist” neutral middle ground. You must either be “anti-racist” in Kendi’s understanding of that term,
or you are a racist. In general, the
“woke” or “social justice warrior” mentality is absolutely intolerant of nuance
or dissent. You are either on their
bandwagon, or you are part of the “racist,” “sexist,” “homophobic,” etc. enemy. The immanentized eschaton of the wokester is
a radically egalitarian world that has been purified of every last trace of
“inequity,” “racism,” “sexism,” “homophobia,” etc., whether in deed or in
thought. Though, since there are always
new and ever more exotic strata of “oppression” to be identified and confessed
to, that eschaton is very far off indeed.
A war of Gnosticisms
With
wokeness suddenly flooding universities,
high
schools, the medical
profession, the military,
business,
and seemingly everywhere else, we are seeing something comparable to the Arian
crisis of the 4th century or the Albigensian crisis of the 13th
century – the alarmingly rapid spread of a toxic religious cult that threatens
the general sociopolitical order no less than it does the Church. As in these earlier crises, there are many
Christians, already heterodox anyway, who are happy to cave in to the
madness. And there are also some
otherwise orthodox Christians who, out of cowardice and/or muddle-headedness,
try to accommodate themselves to it. In
the secular context, we see a similar dynamic among conservatives.
But the vast
majority of orthodox Christians and of conservatives see the insanity for what
it is, and are alarmed by it. Applying
Voegelin’s analysis, which I think reveals the true nature of the phenomenon,
shows that they ought to be very alarmed
by it. But Voegelin’s analysis also
shows how not to respond to the
crisis – namely, with any sort of counter-Gnosticism. Yet the bizarre QAnon phenomenon
on the Right appears to be exactly that.
It has all the key marks of the Gnostic mindset – the positing of unseen
malign forces, the hermeneutics of suspicion and “dream world” theorizing,
Manicheanism and shrill intolerance of all dissenters, even something like an
immanentized eschaton (“The Storm”).
In the long
run, Critical Race Theory and other forms of “wokeness,” though not much more
intellectually substantive than the QAnon lunacy, are manifestly far more
dangerous, given their pseudo-academic nature and appeal to the temper of
mainstream opinion. Again, “woke” ideas
now pervade media, universities, high schools, churches, corporate board rooms
and HR departments, and on and on – the commanding heights of the mainstream
social and economic order. QAnon, by
contrast, while having some mass appeal, extends no higher up among those with
power and influence than a handful of crank lawyers and congressmen. And unlike CRT and the other elements of
wokeness, it has no intellectual lineage or cultural framework that could give it the heft to extend much farther than that.
Here’s the acid test: Few
Republican politicians want to associate themselves with QAnon. But few Democratic politicians dare to disassociate themselves from CRT and other
forms of wokeness. That shows you which
of these warring Gnosticisms has the upper hand.
All the
same, in its short life, the QAnon madness has already caused enormous harm,
both by rotting out minds and by playing a role in both the
Republican loss of the Georgia Senate elections and in the
breach of the U.S. Capitol. And
as the history of Weimar Germany teaches us, a war of Gnosticisms does not end
well.
Gnostic woke madness will not be remedied by aping it. On the contrary, more than ever, what the times call for is conservative sobriety. And orthodoxy. Heresies not only aim to subvert the Church, but they fill the vacuum that opens up when the Church loses its self-confidence, its fidelity to its traditional teaching, and its sense of mission – and as a consequence, loses its attractiveness. The crisis of the West is the crisis of the Church. The West will not be restored to health until the Church is restored to health. And that is a project that requires us to see beyond election cycles, and indeed beyond politics.
Could someone *please* recommend a book or two on Catholic epistemology? I’ve got a family member who’s into this gnostic idiocy and I’m trying to understand how to approach his condition by better understanding how a Catholic *ought* to approach how to “know” what’s true or not true (principles and such). Anyone give to give a man a hand?ReplyDelete
Methodical Realism by Etienne GilsonDelete
Cognition: An Epistemological Inquiry by Joseph Owens and The Concept in Thomism by John Frederick Peifer have been helpful to me, though I have not read enough to know if they are the best works out there.Delete
https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.188009Delete
Here's an old scholastic manual on the subject. Feser hasn't recommended this one in particular afaik but he has recommended other manuals by the author. I found it very insightful.
For a foundation in epistemology I recommend the wisdom books in the Bible followed by a smattering of Apologetics. Unless you learn how to think, you are bound to be swayed by whatever opinions are held in the books you read. Also the secundae secundae of the Summa has a lot to learn about intellectual virtues, as well. All these things you can find online for free. Hope this helps!Delete
Also just paying attention to the homily at mass and analyzing it logically can be very helpful, if you're just getting started.Delete
The subject is vast, but Ed Feser's The Last Superstition is a good place to start along with his book on Scholastic Metaphysics. For a very readable book that will get you asking the right questions and getting many of the right answers read the book of the eminent political philosopher and theologian from Georgetown University (yes he taught for many tears and was revered there even with its liberal environment) The Order of Things.Delete
The Order of Things by Father James V. SchallDelete
Presuppositional apologetics also looks like a form of gnosticism.ReplyDelete
Drew,Delete
If I can ask, why do you say that? And what experience do you have with presup. apologetics?
For my experience with presuppositionalism, I have an MA in Biblical Studies from Reformed Theological Seminary and presented a paper on presuppositionalism for the Evangelical Philosophical Society. I will not have any patience for the "you're just misunderstanding presup" tagline. I'm not.Delete
The part that applies to the presup mentality is "only an elect who have received a special gnosis or “knowledge” from a Gnostic sage can see through the illusory appearances of things to the reality of the incorrigible evil of this world"
The presup tradition rejects natural law an natural theology because they believe the noetic effects of sin blind the unregenerate. This makes the knowledge of God esoteric rather than exoteric. Only the regenerate have the mental faculties needed to accept the truth of the Christian faith.
I often wonder if the classical arguments for god not being abe to prove an infinite being apart from oneself, is the synthesis between between presup and classical apologetics. It disproves atheism at least. And the rational possibility of solipsism may be the most surprising evidence of our fallen nature.Delete
I think that the purpose of apologetics in general is not to convince others of the truth of the Christian faith, but to show that Christianity is not on the same level as other religions regarding reason and evidence.Delete
St. Paul's claim that 500 people saw the risen Christ is not in any way comparable to L. Ron Hubbard's claim that Xenu nuked the planet's volcanoes 70 million years ago. These claims are not equal. We are not in the same boat.
That inequality of evidence helps to justify that our faith is not merely personal and private. It affects how we interact with others, and what behaviors we deem acceptable or not.
You certainly are not in the same boat. Hubbard's claim is falsifiable - and easly so - by looking into the recent volcanic history of the planet and the trace isotopic composition of its atmosphere. St Paul's claim is clearly not however, though equally we have absolutely no reason to believe such a tall claim either.Delete
Objection: St. Paul is not making his claim now. At the time he made it, it most definitely was falsifiable; he was personally acquainted with a number of the witnesses he refers to. And he is certainly not the only one to testify to that particular ‘tall claim’. In terms of the number and accurate transmission of primary sources, the career of Jesus is one of the best-attested events in ancient history.Delete
The conversation may begin with what pure reason can tell you about the world, and what it cannot. Namely, that there is an infinite being, but not an infinite number of things.Delete
Acts 2:14-36 is another excellent step. The "therefore know for certain" is based on 3 kinds of evidence: OT prophecy, eyewitness evidence (ie. historical evidence), and a self-evident work of the Spirit.
For what it's worth, I used to a be strict presup guy and was very reformed--and it nearly ruined me intellectually. I absolutely agree with the critique of presup that it is ultimately just fideism.Delete
It teaches you a hermeneutics of suspicion of your own mind and intuitions about the world, since sin has corrupted these. This ultimately makes presup self-refuting, since ultimately no appeal to reason can be made to show that the Christian worldview is more internally coherent than any other. You are simply left with a brute appeal to "faith", but it becomes a will to belief.
I ended up making some seriously dumb decisions in life based on the presup reasoning that "the Bible says X and any other conclusion is simply a manifestation of my sin trying to rationalize away God's commands."
There is probably an abuse/proper use rebuttal in here I'm sure, but for me ultimately, Catholic epistemology and writers like Feser have been the medicine I needed.
Furthermore, when CRT started become mainstream, I was able to recognize the structure of it from afar based on my own experience, especially the "How can I know if my own judgement of myself is Totally Depraved?" where "Total Depravity" in CRT is "white privilege" and arguing that you aren't racist as a way of perpetuating your privilege is the same as arguing that you aren't Total Depraved as a way of arguing against your need for Christ.
Hi JMM, what caused you to doubt presuppositional theology?Delete
@JMM: when Cornelius van Til's wife served us seminarians tea, I was glad that the Bible gave me epistemic warrant to claim to know that what I perceived as tea in the cup was tea in the cup. /s lolDelete
I hear you on how presuppositionalist apologetics teaches a hermeneutics of suspicion. I think it also replaces a magisterium that rests on a robust ecclesiology with a magisterium that does not.
@ficino4ml: that's awesome.Delete
@Teppy: TLDR, here is a journal entry I wrote trying to explain my doubts: https://joedrinkscoffeeandthinksaboutjesus.wordpress.com/2018/04/18/todays-coffee-a-less-than-philosophical-critique-of-presuppositional-apologetics-from-the-way-back-machine/
Ultimately presup seems to completely eliminate any possibility of "correspondence" truth, because literally everything you perceive and reason about is filtered through your worldview. You are actively dissuaded from presenting facts to support your faith since they don't matter if you don't have the right worldview.
But at the same time, the fundamental claim that presup makes is that the Christian worldview best explains the world we see around us. So how can we compare the Christian worldview with the world we experience if we are incapable of knowing the world in a theory-independent way?
This seems to me to be the big internal contradiction for presup: Christianity is true because it best explains the facts, and also there are no facts, only worldviews.
@Teppy: another example of the facts/no facts contradiction would be reading the Bible itself, which proved to be a big reason I abandoned presup.Delete
The Bible doesn't tell us what its words mean. It just uses them. There would be no to know what its words (or any words) mean if there was no generally available/theory independent way to learn the definitions.
So if the Bible says that Jesus was crucified on a cross, I have to be able to know what a cross is to understand that statement. But not only does the Bible not define it, even if it did define it I would be left with another set of words that needed defining.
I eventually came to the conclusion that there must be some way for me to know, not infallibly but at least generally, what the world is like and how language relates to it. If I couldn't, I would never be able to understand the Bible and thus could not evaluate whether the presuppositions it offered me were superior to those of some other worldview.
Dear EdReplyDelete
In the Huffington Post article you referenced about QAnon and the GA Senate race, you forgot to mention that it says that Trump embraced QAnon. But I can understand that you want to forget about the most unfit and disgraceful president we ever had.
The article is a source, but not an infallible and inerrant one. The Puffington Host, unsurprisingly, has errors, among them the false claim that Trump embraced the Qanon conspiracy.Delete
Gnosticism assumes that "God is big meanie" and Satan is the "Liberator, Lightbringer, Enlightener"ReplyDelete
Really sounds like the lies of Satan in the Garden of Eden.
And is spurious fan fiction that manages to get ahold of too many foolish and darkened minds.
The notion of Divine Tyranny is a consequence of the nature of Holiness which sin recoils from.
No, Gnosticism says that Satan (the Demiurge) created the world. Hence why it's evil.Delete
Actually it asserted that the snake in Eden was Jesus.Delete
Really?Delete
I'm a lifelong (45 yrs now) vegetarian. I didn't know I was also a Gnostic.ReplyDelete
I hope you just said that in jest, since that's not at all what Feser wrote or implied. From the fact that gnosticism has often prescribed vegetarianism to its adherents (what Feser wrote), it does not follow that all vegetarians are gnostics.Delete
Could be. Why are you a vegetarian?Delete
Non-gnostic answer: Because you don't like the taste of meat
A little gnostic: 'health' reasons
Kind of gnostic: because you hate the suffering of living things
Gnostic: because meat is a moral hazard / belongs to an economy of oppression / unclean system
Very gnostic: being vegetarian honors the light within me - https://wakeup-world.com/2019/06/28/the-spirituality-of-being-vegan-a-personal-sharing/
No. I am a vegetarian and a bodybuilder because my friend, Bill Pearl, a former Mr Universe, is also vegetarian. It's a health choice.Delete
I would also point out that this woke ideology rejects Platonism or truth with a big T. We humans produce a knowledge system, implement it in society, internalize it, and maintain and sustain it (Foucault talks about this). The wokesters want to get rid of the current knowledge system and implement their own. Notice that they don't raise the question of whether the knowledge system is false or true. Rather, they want to "reeducate" people.ReplyDelete
I dont know..."common sense" or "normal people" in the west use birth control and condone gay sex as obvious moral practices...is it gnostic to doubt this or argue against it, are you just retreating to a "dream world" which no amount of reasoning can shake you out of? The distinctions between gnosticism and catholicism were helpful in your first two criteria, noticeably absent in what followed. Many of the "gnostic" derivatives you list similarly derive from rational and deductive inquiry which do not have esotericism or a notion of ontological evil at their root eg ancient greek vegetarianism, theologies of sex which merely dispute that all marital sex must be strictly orderes to procreation else it be intrinsically evil, and so on. I think you began with good intuitions but overreached, again in some misplaced pro-republican, anti-democrat polemic.ReplyDelete
I think there are some problems with your analysis.Delete
First, don't use a short ruler. Gnosticism is a theological problem, it transcends political polemics. Polemics don't generate Gnosticism, it's usually the other way around.
Second, things like vegetarianism can be merely rational and deductive; but as Gnosticism increases in society, it will transform them into woke, communist or other irrational kinds.
Third, as the professor pointed out, problems in the Church affect all of the western society built on it. When Pope Francis (of questionable Faith) is casting doubt on the very doctrines which he is supposed to be teaching and defending, it's no wonder the "normal people" will be condoning whatever they want.
This is easy to demonstrate. Ask a person, "What did the Church always teach about this or that subject or behavior?" They will likely say,"Up UNTIL LATELY, they USED TO teach such and such. Nowadays, well....."
Ed do you think Tom Holland's book *dominion* has much overlap regarding your point about heresy of the christian worldviewReplyDelete
It seems contradictory to invoke Voegelin as a critic of Gnosticism in its modern forms, as he was heavily influenced by it himself. Here's a brief summary of his many heterodox ideas:ReplyDelete
https://sites01.lsu.edu/faculty/voegelin/wp-content/uploads/sites/80/2015/09/Wagner.pdf
To be noted is his intense dislike of dogma (and denial of many) and Revelation, rejecting the distinction between theology and philosophy.
Calling Revelation "special revelation" implies that there exists a Revelation which is not "special". Yet as Aquinas lays out at the start of the Summa, Revelation is a direct communication from God to man that exceeds the capabilities of human nature. It is, by definition, always special, and therefore that qualification is superfluous.
Romans 1:19-20 shows "general" or "natural" revelation, while the Word of God is "special" or "supernatural" revelation.Delete
Why does Neo-Platonism have anything to do with the Gnostic heresy at all? Is it because it tends to elevate the material world too close to the divine substance as you've argued before?ReplyDelete
If so than there's an interesting comparison to be made. Some Orthodox would argue that it was Thomism that brought God too close to the world because of absolute divine simplicity, paving the way for the derailing of the Western crisis towards atheism and beyond.
This essay is Ed Feser at his best, much better than the violence begets violence post.ReplyDelete
Don't Catholics also 'immanentize the eschaton'? According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, the place of the Last Judgement is this earth, after which Christ will reign over mankind.ReplyDelete
Not until the end of history, however long that will be. It will not be a Utopian dream because everyone will have died first for it to happen.Delete
The Last Judgement will effectively be the inauguration of the General Afterlife.
The critical point being, that after that Final Judgment, that IS the eschaton: life on a different model altogether, resurrected bodies, purified souls, and the Beatific Vision. It will be heaven-like because it will be, literally, heavenly. Yes, a utopia - for some - but NOT because we finally figured out a really good model of government and economy. This is the opposite of "immanentizing the eschaton".Delete
The key point of the "immanent" eschaton isn't *where* it happens, it's *when* it happens. The Christian eschaton will occur at the end of world, when the new world comes into being. An immanentised eschation comes about in the present order of things and does not imagine that history will end first.Delete
One can also see Dr. Feser's analysis in the pop philosophy of Johnathan Haidt and his six moral foundationsReplyDelete
Care/Harm
Fairness/Cheating
Loyalty/Betrayal
Authority/Subversion
Sanctity/Degradation
Liberty/Oppression
Libertarians are overly sensitive to Liberty and accept Degradation, Betrayal and Subversion as the price to pay for Liberty.
Liberals are most sensitive to Care and Fairness; therefore willing to use betrayal, subversion, degradation and oppression to achieve their goals.
While conservatives are equally sensitive to all six.
Also, describing Marxism as a heresy helps explains it's alliance with another heresy Mohammedanism.
Both think that they will dominate in the end, but they will join forces to vanquish their common enemy, Christianity.
Four years of peace, real peace in the actual Middle East, yet, and three years of a great economy until China collapsed that via Covid, and push-back on the endless gnosticism Prof. Feser is writing about? And all that against a never-ending harassment by political enemies. Despite all that, you write "the most unfit and disgraceful president we ever had"?ReplyDelete
Though not a fan of Trump, he has the endearing quality of driving the leftist sufficiently mad to fully reveal their irrational selves thus further qualifying the cultural divide in no uncertain terms. I suspect that Dr Feser hope that reasoning prevails over leftist irrationality that Trump simply made less likely to improbable. Take my comment with a grain of salt from fly over country.Delete
QAnon is not the only, or even the main, form of Gnostic thought on the right. Just like CRT which sees racism and racist oppression everywhere, the right sees Socialism everywhere. Just like you must be either racist or anti-racist, you must either stand completely with the right or be a "Socialist", and everyone is engaged in a titanic struggle of "freedom" against "Socialism".ReplyDelete
GoneFishing,Delete
Actually, I agree with you up to a point. First, you are correct that the "socialist" label has, historically, been flung too freely by some right-wingers at just any old government measure they don't like. Liberalism of the FDR/JFK/LBJ sort, whatever one thinks of it (and I'm not a fan), is not socialism.
However, for the most part I don't think this reflects any kind of "Gnosticism," but just hotheadedness, shallow thinking, laziness, etc. Also, unfortunately, genuine socialism has in more recent years become a bigger thing in the mainstream Left.
Second, you are nevertheless correct that a Gnosticizing tendency is sometimes connected to the over-use of the "socialist" label. For example, some Rothbardian anarcho-libertarians seem to me to fall into that mindset. Not all, but some, and certainly Rothbard himself. For example, there is a Manichean tendency shrilly to condemn all deviation from Rothbardian orthodoxy as “socialism”; to think of “The StateTM” and “statism” as a kind of near-omnipotent bogeyman to which nearly all social evils are attributable; to dismiss too glibly all criticism as the apologetics of The State’s “court intellectuals”; and so on. (Do a search in the blog search bar and you'll find several old posts of mine critical of Rothbard.)
Rothbardian anarcho-capitalism seems deeply Gnostic. In that school of thought, the state permeates our established order, but it is actually inherently evil because its sole mechanism is to violate our rights. Gnosis is of economic theory and of our true and absolute "natural rights".Delete
Years ago, Gene Callahan (who has commented on this blog) made many blog entries applying Voegelin's Gnostic schema and critique of ideology to Libertarianism.
To clarify my comment a little further:ReplyDelete
Revelation, properly speaking, is supernatural. Most men do not not succeed in attaining even the necessary truths of natural law etc, through the use of reason, so to call this process Revelation properly speaking, is not only counter-intuitive, but false.
The Church in scripture, liturgy and general teaching, universally uses the term Revelation without qualification to mean God speaking directly and supernaturally to man. If one wants to call what men are able to know through the use of reason "natural revelation", it has to be understood that this is not revelation in the strict sense. A systematic refusal not to qualify the term Revelation every time it is used is bizarre and not Church practice.
Like many things I think the matter is less simple than at first thought. Sure if you see the word "revelation" with no descriptor then think "supernatural revelation". Otherwise, I think it is important to think of knowledge of God known through reason as "revelation" of some sort. I really don't think this is a big issue. I'm pretty sure these distinctions have a decent pedigree in Catholic theology.Delete
QAnon is a meme, nothing more.ReplyDelete
Dear Dr Feser: please, please, please, I beg you. Backup this blog ASAP. They're coming for it next, I'm sure.ReplyDelete
I think that you are utterly deluded as to the significance of this blog Greh!Delete
@UnknownDelete
I think you are utterly deluded as to the level of insanity the stain of original sin will let mankind fall into. You really think they'll just stop after they've neutralized a couple of high-profile people and platforms? Sadly, you may only understand what's at stake when they come for you as well.
Greg S,Delete
It's an insult to Dr. Feser to group him with the overt racists and people who have called for violence and death.
"It's an insult to Dr. Feser to group him with the overt racists and people who have called for violence and death."Delete
I agree. Even more so because Prof. Feser is not a leftist, but a conservative catholic.
One Brow,Delete
He didn't.
You don't have to be overtly racist or calling for violence and death to be banned.
Trump got banned from twitter for saying "I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th"
Twitter deemed this was Trump saying that the inauguration will be safe for violence to be committed. Yes, even the most mundane and innocent statement will be deemed a call for "violence and death". If that's the game the wanna play, then this blog could easily be deemed the same.
BTW, the same day Trump was banned from Twitter, #HangMikePence was trending, just if you still think all the banning has anything to do with calls for violence and death.
PS, This tweet still exists:
https://twitter.com/khamenei_ir/status/1003332853525110784?s=20
Ed, Thankyou for this insightful analysis of modernity which covers both the theological and philosophiical elements of it. Of course the real world is always both philosophical and theological because both faith and reason need each other from man's standpoint to know as much truth as we have access to in this world. Modernity has developed false views in both realms in rejection of the true view, the authentic Catholic Church view. The most complete view of Revelation and reason has most definately been achieved in the authentic Catholic tradition. We are in a dark ages to the truth at this stage and it is becoming darker under the influence of misguided politics, eduction and the loudest heretical voices in the Church. Of course, Mary told us in many ways this was coming but it is hard to believe how fast this dark age is manifesting itself. The term social justice is being abused with abortion, religious bigotry and other sins being defined as its content. Thanks for your clarity. You are my main go to thinker to see the way through with clarity. I am with you 100% and have a master's in both philosophy and theology along with many year's of exposure to authentic priests, theologians and philosophers which have been and some will continue to be the true heroes of this age. A voice crying in the wilderness keeping the truth alive and leading us forward. That's who you are others like you are.ReplyDelete
God bless,
John
"Voegelin regarded Puritanism as a more recent riff on the same basic mindset."ReplyDelete
There is a tendency towards this in certain parts of Reformed Christianity, particularly those that go in for presuppositional apologetics. On this side of the Reformed divide, unsaved humans are really unable to know much of anything at all, and the only way you can really know anything is if God chooses to grant you the knowledge and you therefore can "just know" that something like Christianity is true.
But, of course, this is certainly not the only strain in Reformed theology and there are other Reformed Christians who emphasize the more sacramental side of the tradition and are very positive towards things like natural theology and natural law. Reformed Scholasticism has always existed, and has seen something of a revival, thanks to a lot of Protestants reading things like this blog.
I know our host here is busy, but I wouldn't mind hearing his thoughts on the Van Tillites and presuppositionalism.
Ed doesn't think too highly of it. See his essay in Faith and Philosophers ("The Faith of a Philosopher").Delete
I don't think that Fascism, as defined by Giovanni Gentile, or its variants (practiced by Franco, Pinochet, or theory by Julius Evola) are Gnostic in nature.ReplyDelete
Gentile writes that fascism is inherently anti-utopianist. He denies that such an ideal society can ever be achieved given human nature.
Evola argued that Fascism doesn't have staying power. It accepts too many of the modernist presuppositions to stand on its own. Fascism can be a tool to overcome the Marxists and Secular Humanists, but the only long-term solution is a return to premodernism with its emphasis on authority and social hierarchy.
There's more than an analogy between Gnosticism and modern ideologies, including conservatism. They share its disdain for dogma and Revelation. It suffices to read Roger Scruton's work, The Soul of the World. The emphasis here, as with the Gnostics, is upon knowledge and consciousness, of a divine which is not distinguished clearly from mankind and creation. Original sin, miracles - including those which proved the divinity of Christ - are denied or parodied.ReplyDelete
Another practice which unites esoteric systems and the religiosity of conservative ideologues like Joseph de Maistre and Roger Scruton, is their insistence upon using Christian terms emptied of proper doctrinal meaning. Disdain too for the veracity of sacred books.
Those obsessed by conspiracy theories today don't seem to believe in the universality of evil. In fact, it is doubtful whether they have any concept of original sin. They believe the world today is particularly evil because it's dominated by a very small minority. The solution for them is always summed up as absolute democracy because they believe the majority of people will normally do the right thing.
Archbishop Vigano is a prime example of this with his false notion that the eschatalogical term "the Sons of Light" applies to the vast majority of mankind today. The idea is that, if only they are given "freedom", "evil" will be overturned. However, not only does this ignore the fact that most are not even nominal Catholics, but all give testimony to the reality of original sin, whose effects are not only individual but social. One can't presume a priori, let alone from historical experience, that people will do the right thing. Hence the intense hatred of today's conspiracy fanatics for that other small minority - of saints, Catholic rulers, thinkers, missionaries, religious orders of all kinds, Popes, etc. who all worked towards influencing the "majority", through example and by teaching them the truth. Many conspiracy nuts logically conclude that the Catholic Church is another "conspiracy". It's another expression of the great divide in the world seen already between the Church and the Gnostics, between religion, which is the practice of what God wants, and the notion that salvation is knowledge of the universe. It's the difference between those who know "he that hears you hears me" and those who still believe the lie that led to original sin in the first place.
De Maistre doesn't just use Catholic terms, he defends their Catholic meaning as well. Or do you have an example of where he empties them from their proper meaning? I have read some of his works, and other than a slight hint of fideism, I couldn't find anything "esoteric" or "gnostic" or usage of emptied Catholic terms.Delete
- John
Mr. Feser, thank you again for this post. It has cleared up some doubts I had about gnosticism, and a few things I hadn't understood before.ReplyDelete
I am a bit confused on how you treat the whole "QAnon" business however.First, it is not clear to me how it is a kind of gnosticism. As I understand from your post, gnosticism sees certain evils not as an accident of this or that person, time or group, but rather as a necessary part of its essence, right? So, for instance, the supernatural gnostics believed that the material world was corrupt and bad because it was material. And the communists believe that the entire society is ordered according to an evil capitalist ideal and that everything that is allowed to exist in it somehow contributes to it.
On the other hand, the problem proposed by QAnon is not a feature of reality, or even of society itself. It asserts that we are ruled (as I understand) by murderous, satanist, cannibalistic, paedophiles. This, however, doesn't seem to be a feature of how society or reality or whatever is ordered, but rather as an accident of history. These people would, in this view, have power merely because of how they and their ancestors acted throughout history.
Another aspect I would like, if possible, some commentary, is why you consider the theory proposed "lunatic". Not that I am a QAnon believe myself (in fact, I am not all that familiar with it). However, when you call it lunacy, I believe you mean that it can be rejected a priori, without examining the evidence (if there is), because the proposed conspiracy somehow is logically inconsistent, is that correct? If so, could you point out what is that?
Finally, you mention it played a role in the breach of the US senate, but it seems to me that much more important in that was that the people responsible for ensuring a fair election; the people who counted votes, the courts who should have examined the evidence collected, the vice president who shouldn't have something that smells worse than sewage be declared a clean and fair election, etc; simply refused to do their jobs. These people are clearly conspiring against the american people. By conspiring, I don't mean they (necessarily) gathered together and created a plan to harm the country. I mean that their actions build off each other to create the end result. If they do so because of personal weaknesses and vices, because of some weird philosophy that is popular among them, or because they are pawns of a satanist cabal, it doesn't change why the capitol was invaded.
“ The crisis of the West is the crisis of the Church. The West will not be restored to health until the Church is restored to health.”ReplyDelete
Does the church really have that much influence on these trends? The philosophies on the woke left seem to be coming straight from universities. It’s been happening for decades but seems to have now reached critical mass.
The extremes on the right don’t seem to be driven from a religious perspective, at least in the UK. From what I can tell of the religious influence in the US on this, I get the impression it’s more from the protestant side, although seems to have mingled with the ‘radtrad’/anti Vatican II groups more recently. Maybe this is just a mistaken impression however.
But surely if the extremes of the right a reaction to the extremes on the left that so permeates universities now, how will any ‘fixing’ of the church have any influence on that? Surely the most the church can hope for is to not get attached and involved in these elements of politics other than rejecting them, and set an example of how absolute truth in god is the only resolution of the absurdities?
You might want to re-read the post. The explanation given for why this is first and foremost a problem of the Church is not because the Church exhibits this much direct influence.Delete
You'll see something, in my opinion, far different.
Dr. Feser,ReplyDelete
I could write an entire blog post in response to your words on CRT, but I will try to keep this short.
For CRT, the all-pervasive and near omnipotent source of evil in the world is the “racist power” of “white supremacy,” “white privilege,” and indeed “whiteness” itself. This racism is “systemic” in a Foucauldian sense – it percolates down, in capillary fashion, into every nook and cranny of society and the unconscious assumptions of every citizen. It is especially manifest in all “inequities,” which result from the “implicit biases” lurking even in people who think of themselves as free of racism. And it is to be found even in the most seemingly innocuous of offenses, which are in reality “micro-aggressions.” Even self-consciously “anti-racist” CRT adepts themselves are not free of racism, but must constantly engage in a Maoist-style self-critical struggle to root out and confess ever deeper and unexamined racist assumptions.
Most proponents of CRT are Christians, who believe the main source of evil in the world is sin. It is unkind to indicate otherwise.
However, as a deeper level, I wonder if you accept or reject the notion of System 1 and System 2 thinking (if you prefer, fast and slow). Systemic racism would be associated with our fast thinking process. It is literally not a choice, and therefore, not something to feel guilt over. Rather, it's more like a bad habit; it's something to improve upon.
Finally, I'm not sure why you object to the notion of innocuous offenses as micro-aggressions. If you are being offensive, even in a small way, would you not want this pointed out to you, so you can be better? Are you saying the party you have offended has no right to feel your offense as a small act of aggression, or that your feelings are true and theirs are false?
Well, doesn't that depend on who gets offended at what? Should I be punished because a pro abortion woman gets offended when I express a pro life opinion?Delete
Should I be punished if I cite FBI crime statistics to argue that racism is not the only or even most important reason African Americans are a disproportionate share of the receiving end of police violence if that offends a "progressive" or an African American person?
Should you be punished if you offend me by calling conservatives "deplorables"?
Should a critical race theorist be punished if, as a white person, I take offense at being accused of racism merely because of my skin Valor? Who gets to decide these questions and how?
I don't think the resistance to micro-agressions comes from an unwillingness to be courteous or care for another's feelings.Delete
Often the issue is the other way around: the people that are offended are typically guilty of not being responsive to feedback. They want to assert that what the other person did was *objectively* offensive, even if it wasn't meant that way. Because they refuse to correct their perception to be more in line with what the other person meant, they end up enforcing their own misinterpretation on the "offending" party.
And as @Fred hints at, proponents of micro-aggressions seem to give little to no weight to the fact that much or all of CRT is deeply offensive to many people. The micro-aggressed victim will misinterpret much of what is said but expect everyone *else*, to apologize, but when they hurt others they rationalize it away. Rarely do CRT adherents care that their ideology is deeply alienating and hurtful to many people and in many cases is the main reason people embrace right-wing reactionary ideas.
People can try to be courteous or respectful as much as possible, but the system breaks down if people don't also try to give charitable interpretations and try to avoid taking things personally.
Fred,Delete
Well, doesn't that depend on who gets offended at what? Should I be punished because a pro abortion woman gets offended when I express a pro life opinion?
1) When did I say anything about punishment? Why did that come to you mind?
2) The other person taking offense likely depends a great deal on when/where/how/etc. you express your opinion.
Should I be punished if I cite FBI crime statistics to argue that racism is not the only or even most important reason African Americans are a disproportionate share of the receiving end of police violence if that offends a "progressive" or an African American person?
You really seem fixated on punishment. Don't you ever take correction just to better yourself?
I would say a better reason to avoid that argument is that it is innumerical nonsense. I would suggest the perusing book The New Jim Crow.
Should you be punished if you offend me by calling conservatives "deplorables"?
If you tell me I'm being rude, I certainly don't take that as punishment. How were you planning to punish me?
Of course, I don't know of anyone who called all conservative "deplorable" I do recall someone saying half of the Trump supporters were deplorable (and apologizing for saying it was half the next day), who then listed the specific categories of "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic". Are claiming to be in one of those four categories, and hence one of the "deplorables" so referred to?
Should a critical race theorist be punished if, as a white person, I take offense at being accused of racism merely because of my skin Valor?
What sort of punishment do you propose?
Any CRT theorist worth their salt would not be singling out individual people for claims of implicit racism (whether based on skin color or not), because it's a problem with every person.
Who gets to decide these questions and how?
You raised the question of "punishment". I certainly haven't proposed and don't propose any punishments, unless you think criticism is a punishment.
JMM,Delete
Often the issue is the other way around: the people that are offended are typically guilty of not being responsive to feedback. They want to assert that what the other person did was *objectively* offensive, even if it wasn't meant that way. Because they refuse to correct their perception to be more in line with what the other person meant, they end up enforcing their own misinterpretation on the "offending" party.
So, what you're saying is that, since you don't intend to offend, you think it's up to other people to put up with you being offensive. Is that how you approach all politeness issues, or just a few.
For example, someone at lunch keeps chewing with their mouth open. Many people find this revolting. Is it acceptable for the open-mouthed-chewer (OMCer) to point out that they don't want to offend you by OMC, and that it's up to you to not be offended by OMC, and not up to them to stop OMC? If you were to claim OMC is objectively offensive, and explain why based on cultural norms, are they correct in saying you are misinterpreting their intent, or is it true that, regardless of intent, OMC is a disgusting habit?
And as @Fred hints at, proponents of micro-aggressions seem to give little to no weight to the fact that much or all of CRT is deeply offensive to many people.
Can you explain why CRT is offensive to you without misstating what it claims?
The micro-aggressed victim will misinterpret much of what is said but expect everyone *else*, to apologize, but when they hurt others they rationalize it away.
1) It's true enough that humans are hypocrites.
2) However, if the offense is the mere holding/stating of the findings of CRT, then why is it offensive at all?
Rarely do CRT adherents care that their ideology is deeply alienating and hurtful to many people and in many cases is the main reason people embrace right-wing reactionary ideas.
You can't get people to change the culture without making them uncomfortable.
People can try to be courteous or respectful as much as possible, but the system breaks down if people don't also try to give charitable interpretations and try to avoid taking things personally.
When I have said something racist/sexist/etc., and someone has pointed it out to me, I usually find them to be gracious and forgiving after I say I will do better. Perhaps you are skipping the "do better" part, and just telling them to put up with you? That's the impression I get from your post.
One Brow, I mention punishment because the cancelers and Twitter mobs are obsessed with punishing those who disagree with them. They don't simply say to "microaggressers" "tsk tsk, that's rude" and leave it at that. They want them fired from their jobs, cast out of professional organizations, socially ostracized, their businesses ruined. All that because some hypersensitive snowflake subjectively takes offense at something innocuous or a legitimate political disagreement. That is where the real danger of CRT lies.Delete
One Brow,Delete
The question is: Did you actually say something racist/sexist?
Most of the time claims of micro-aggression are just the person perceiving something that isn't there, then there are people who are simply using it as a means to manipulate people. Its almost never something genuine.
Also, regarding "putting up" with such things, sometimes, in an attempt to improve a small aspect of yourself, you make a bigger aspect of yourself worse. Not to mention, you trying to improve this small part could actually be worse for a greater part of someone else.
It can actually be detrimental to the person point it out to you for you to apologize to them. If a mob is in your face, threatening you unless you apologize for something you said that was mildly and unintentionally racist, then it would be far worse for both you to cower to them and apologize and promise to do better.
You can try to do better, but not because someone is demanding it of you. And sometimes doing better means refusing to co-operate with people demanding it from you.
One brow, you believe in and accept their construction of your intent. Since you are a true believer, you are submissive to this kind of correction and indeed, you seem to really think that others should be also. Now, perhaps you really do say awkward things that display your discriminatory mindset all the time and need such admonitions from accountability partners in order to live up to your promise to 'do better'. That's fine, but that's you. Most of the rest of us feel fine with what we say and don't need to be 'saved' from our 'racism' like you do. You should just treat others like we mean well rather than that we are secretly or overtly like yourself.Delete
Do you browse 4chan from time to time, Dr Fesser?ReplyDelete
https://archive.org/details/cu31924029402439ReplyDelete
Donoso Cortes on how every political problem ultimately resolves into a theological problem.